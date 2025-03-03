Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$50.36, with a volume of 1155907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

