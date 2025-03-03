UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.97 and last traded at $201.97, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.78.

UCB Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day moving average is $184.09.

UCB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.