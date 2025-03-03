IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Up 68.0% in February

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IperionX Price Performance

Shares of IPX stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. IperionX has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a current ratio of 13.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,305,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in IperionX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 900,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,968,000 after acquiring an additional 196,558 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of IperionX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IperionX by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

