Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Grows By 65.5%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of GAINN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,156. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

