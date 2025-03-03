Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Update

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the January 31st total of 224,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Premier Financial stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.13. 3,065,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,264. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.31%.
Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.
