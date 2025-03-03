Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,330. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $22,520.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $70,167.50.

On Friday, January 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $25,040.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 900 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $20,259.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $74,202.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 299,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,689. The stock has a market cap of $958.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELVN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

