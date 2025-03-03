Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells 492 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $282,299.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,251.68. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $6.17 on Monday, hitting $566.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,928. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $570.66 and a 200-day moving average of $530.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after buying an additional 243,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.