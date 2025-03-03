UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Daniel C. Croteau Sells 6,846 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock traded down $12.35 on Monday, reaching $215.24. The stock had a trading volume of 171,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,479. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.50 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,395,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 508.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 57,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

