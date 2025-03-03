JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 72,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 701,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,758.72. This represents a 11.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.59. 1,418,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,802. The stock has a market cap of $474.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

