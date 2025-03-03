RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) CEO Christopher T. Calio Sells 27,379 Shares

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RTX stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.68. 6,215,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,509. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.52. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $135.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,616,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

