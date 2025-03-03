IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Short Interest Update

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. 614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

Get IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a positive change from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:DYFI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.