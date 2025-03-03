Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HERD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HERD stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,631. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

