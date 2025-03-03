PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $337,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PMX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

