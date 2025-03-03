Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 631034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday.

Monro Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $523.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $28,899,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 929,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 370,960 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Monro by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,193,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 302,515 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Monro by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,374,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Monro by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 253,518 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

