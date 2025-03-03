Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($31.77) to GBX 2,700 ($34.31) in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,075 ($26.37) to GBX 2,300 ($29.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on The Weir Group
The Weir Group Price Performance
The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.60%. Research analysts expect that The Weir Group will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at The Weir Group
In other news, insider Brian Puffer sold 9,794 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,414 ($30.68), for a total value of £236,427.16 ($300,453.88). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About The Weir Group
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.