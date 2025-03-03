Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,250 ($28.59) to GBX 2,400 ($30.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

IMI Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of IMI stock traded up GBX 74.31 ($0.94) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,070 ($26.31). The company had a trading volume of 857,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,882. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,090 ($26.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,900.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,829.02. The company has a market cap of £5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that IMI will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.