San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Up 178.6% – What’s Next?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) traded up 178.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.20. 3,191,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,084% from the average session volume of 146,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$13.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
