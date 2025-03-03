Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCD traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.20. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $96.78 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.42.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.