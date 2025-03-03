Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCD traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.20. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $96.78 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

