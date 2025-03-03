Short Interest in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Grows By 75.3%

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Sean Murphy bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 182,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,306.92. This trade represents a 8.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Ab Frankenius purchased 62,972 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,230,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,736,069.56. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,828 shares of company stock valued at $544,607. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 62,542 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 120,471.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 178,298 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,665. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLSI. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

