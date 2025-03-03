Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.53, with a volume of 500870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on VET. Atb Cap Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,600.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

