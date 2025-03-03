Short Interest in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Increases By 73.4%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the January 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $70,759.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,717.20. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Reuvers sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $159,147.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,806.10. The trade was a 4.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $285,444 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 28.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 727,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 64,684 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of TCMD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.09. 388,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,584. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $332.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $85.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.39 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

