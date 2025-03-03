WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 781709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

In related news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,994.18. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3,631.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 547,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 184,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

