Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 588362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 519.3% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 61,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

