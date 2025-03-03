Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 242,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 121,959 shares.The stock last traded at $21.23 and had previously closed at $20.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.11.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.46 million. Analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 209,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $527,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

