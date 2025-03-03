Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 96,145,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 53,398,025 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $13.45.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,145,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 324,332 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $7,433,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,752,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $5,285,000.

