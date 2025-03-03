Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 96,145,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 53,398,025 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $13.45.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
