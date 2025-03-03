Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$94.65, with a volume of 186952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.4 %
Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International
In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Duncan Stanley Allpress Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.73, for a total transaction of C$2,577,575.00. Also, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 11,706 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total value of C$1,043,712.81. Insiders have sold a total of 88,035 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,100 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.
Further Reading
