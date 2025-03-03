Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$94.65, with a volume of 186952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.4 %

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Duncan Stanley Allpress Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.73, for a total transaction of C$2,577,575.00. Also, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 11,706 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total value of C$1,043,712.81. Insiders have sold a total of 88,035 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,100 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.