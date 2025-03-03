Short Interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Grows By 49.4%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 31st total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 2.9 %

VLN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. 352,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,601. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Base Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,672,000. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,996,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Valens Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 293,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,362,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity raised Valens Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

