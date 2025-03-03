Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Expands By 48.4%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE FCT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.26. 90,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,678. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

In other First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $41,171.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,637,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 522.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 494,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,084 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $3,636,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1,098.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 334,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 306,405 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

