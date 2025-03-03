Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Up 46.9% in February

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Sify Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 71,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,521. The stock has a market cap of $136.92 million, a P/E ratio of 112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The technology company reported ($999.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sify Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.