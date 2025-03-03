Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 1001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
