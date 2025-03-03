NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.71, Zacks reports. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.47. 12,093,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,973,180. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.51. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

