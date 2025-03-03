Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$54.58, with a volume of 9519412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. Gerdes Energy Research set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The firm has a market cap of C$65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

