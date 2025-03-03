Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$56.07, with a volume of 581879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$66.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a C$63.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.47.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.8 %

About Pembina Pipeline

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The company has a market cap of C$32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.