Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.53 and last traded at C$19.72, with a volume of 1188941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.89.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.74 per share, with a total value of C$100,004.00. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,250.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,600 shares of company stock worth $540,951. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.