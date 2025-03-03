Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.37 and last traded at C$7.27, with a volume of 1544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

Buhler Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.10. The firm has a market cap of C$181.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.29 and a beta of 0.19.

Buhler Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buhler Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buhler Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.