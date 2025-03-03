Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 454420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.72.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

