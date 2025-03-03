Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.87), with a volume of 32977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.98 ($0.88).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Amati AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.72%.

About Amati AIM VCT

The investment objective of Amati AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) is to generate tax free capital gains and regular dividend income for its shareholders, primarily through Qualifying Investments in AIM-traded companies and through Non-Qualifying Investments as allowed by the VCT legislation. The Company will manage its portfolio to comply with the requirements of the rules and regulations applicable to VCTs.

Featured Articles

