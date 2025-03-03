Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Drops By 40.4%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Macro

Banco Macro Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

BMA traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. 442,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.67. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $118.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,141,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,411,000 after acquiring an additional 529,610 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 570,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Macro by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 539,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,161,000 after acquiring an additional 247,070 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,203,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth $15,349,000.

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.