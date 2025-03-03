BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Down 40.6% in February

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 159,220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 225.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance
BYM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 152,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
