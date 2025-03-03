Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.72 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.04), with a volume of 12973894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Seeing Machines Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of £174.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines
In other news, insider Kate Hill purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,605.57). Also, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £7,982,637.60 ($10,062,571.03). Insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.
About Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.
A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.
