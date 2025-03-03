GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 878,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,923,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.50.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
