BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 257,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 149,740 shares.The stock last traded at $49.55 and had previously closed at $49.55.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,239,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,512,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

