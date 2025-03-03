Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Up 44.5% in February

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.53.
Read Our Latest Report on AEVA
Aeva Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aeva Technologies
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.