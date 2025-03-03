Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Up 44.5% in February

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $3.33. 338,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,665. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $179.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Articles

