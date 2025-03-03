Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Stock Price Down 18.8% – Time to Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 391,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 695% from the average daily volume of 49,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Premier Health of America Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.
About Premier Health of America
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
