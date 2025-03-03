Short Interest in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Grows By 46.3%

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,700 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 674,300 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAIA Biotechnology

In other MAIA Biotechnology news, Director Stan Smith bought 25,000 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,130,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,212.20. This trade represents a 2.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MAIA Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Trading of MAIA Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

About MAIA Biotechnology

NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $1.70. 137,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,759. MAIA Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.20.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

