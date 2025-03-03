Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of HYPMY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.18. 1,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Hypera has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

