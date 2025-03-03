Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hypera Price Performance
Shares of HYPMY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.18. 1,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Hypera has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Hypera Company Profile
