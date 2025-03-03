Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total transaction of $2,214,392.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,908 shares in the company, valued at $46,502,237.88. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total value of $2,303,091.96.

On Monday, February 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $2,251,350.48.

On Friday, February 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total value of $2,509,104.12.

On Friday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total value of $2,454,819.28.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $2,150,967.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total transaction of $2,032,383.08.

On Friday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,923.48.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total value of $2,053,206.84.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $2,140,793.80.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of -204.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Atlassian by 8.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 296,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

