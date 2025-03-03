Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.17) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.52) to GBX 1,460 ($18.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
