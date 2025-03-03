Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.17) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.52) to GBX 1,460 ($18.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get WH Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH Smith

WH Smith Stock Down 0.9 %

About WH Smith

Shares of SMWH traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,148 ($14.47). 157,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,133. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,201.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,274.69. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,499 ($18.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.