Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$96.56 and last traded at C$96.81, with a volume of 25286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$162.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 652.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$122.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

