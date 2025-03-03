Arvind Chakravarthy Sells 982 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE RBLX traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,508,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,598. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
