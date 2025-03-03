Arvind Chakravarthy Sells 982 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RBLX traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,508,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,598. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,449,000 after buying an additional 462,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,565 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

